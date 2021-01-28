Edinburg Police searching for suspects involved in aggravated robbery

The Edinburg Police Department is searching for two suspects accused in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Jan. 11 on the 1900 Block of North Sugar Road at Sugar Grocery Store.

Investigators say a male suspect, seen on surveillance video wearing a gray hoodie, red shirt, camouflage pants and cap, displayed a weapon and demanded money. A female suspect wore a gray hoodie and blue pants.

Police say both suspects grabbed money and ran.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 383-7411