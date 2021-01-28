Edinburg Police searching for suspects involved in aggravated robbery
Related Story
The Edinburg Police Department is searching for two suspects accused in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Jan. 11 on the 1900 Block of North Sugar Road at Sugar Grocery Store.
Investigators say a male suspect, seen on surveillance video wearing a gray hoodie, red shirt, camouflage pants and cap, displayed a weapon and demanded money. A female suspect wore a gray hoodie and blue pants.
Police say both suspects grabbed money and ran.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 383-7411
News
The Edinburg Police Department is searching for two suspects accused in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Jan. 11 on... More >>
News Video
-
Texas National Guard coming to Starr County on Saturday to administer vaccines
-
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for women who are pregnant?
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: The Candy Apple Factory
-
Sen. Cornyn hopeful for future turnout of mass vaccination efforts
-
Valley residents frustrated over reports of foreign nationals crossing border for vaccine