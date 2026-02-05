Edinburg receives state funding for upgrades at Memorial Park

A state grant is helping cover the costs of a nearly $700,000 project to upgrade Edinburg’s Memorial Park, the city announced in a news release.

Located at 1212 E. Sprague St., Memorial Park will soon be upgraded with new tennis courts, a basketball court, ADA-compliant sidewalks, benches, lighting and more.

The total project cost is $695,854, and the grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is funding half of it. The city will match the grant.

“With funding now in place, the Memorial Park Improvements Project will move forward to deliver new, modern, and inclusive recreational facilities designed to serve residents of all ages and abilities,” the city said in a news release.

Construction details and updates will be provided at a later date.

“This project reflects our ongoing commitment to invest in high-quality, inclusive public spaces that promote health, wellness, and community connection,” Edinburg Mayor Omar Ochoa said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for their partnership and support, which allows us to secure the resources needed to deliver meaningful park improvements for our residents.”