Edinburg residents seek help after floodwater damages homes

Families in the Rio Grande Valley begin to take the first steps towards recovery after last week's severe weather.

The heavy rain may be over, but the problems for families in Hidalgo County are not.

Flooding across the Valley caused damage to many homes, including the Martinez family home in Edinburg.

The family says their property and personal belongings were destroyed by the water, forcing them to use their garage to dry out the flood-soaked items.

"We have canal water, we have dirt," David Martinez said. "We have dead animals floating around."

Martinez said everyone in his neighborhood is asking Hidalgo County Precinct 4 for help, but claims they were told to leave.

"All we were told was for us to get out of our homes, to leave," Martinez said. "And if we don't like it, for us to sell our property or to sell it to the county."

Frustrated, Martinez says the pain deepened when he looks at everything that needs to be replaced for his family and community.

Some residents in the neighborhood believe the flooding is a result from a construction project that the county started three years ago, adding that the first time their street flooded was in 2018.

"All these little things, I hope they do come to light," Martinez said. "Even if they don't come and help us, so that people are going to help can be elected, can be put into place for the future."

Channel 5 reached out to the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 twice in the last five days but has not heard back.