Edinburg Rotary Club announces 4th annual Bayou Brewfest

The Edinburg Rotary Club is set to host Bayou Brewfest 2026.

The event is set for Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Edinburg Courtyard Promenade at 6 p.m., according to a news release.

The annual event raises funds to support local and international service projects.

A news release described Bayou Brewfest as “the ultimate Cajun-inspired celebration, bringing together live music, craft beer, and authentic Cajun cuisine for an unforgettable night in Edinburg.”

Guests will enjoy live music, a craft beer garden, raffle prizes, and more.

Click here for more information.