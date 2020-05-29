Edinburg RV Park Owner Says Floods Affecting Business

EDINBURG – An Edinburg RV park owner says floods are affecting her business.

Karen Willis says a small drainage ditch built by the county about three years ago on North Seminary Road isn’t holding up too well during storms.

“From Friday night until this moment now, we had no rain. We had the streets dry. This area behind be was dry almost to the fence back there,” she says. “And now we’ve got all that water in and it just keeps coming off that north side.”

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to Hidalgo County about the problem.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 spokesperson Max Garcia says the county is bringing pumps to the area in the coming days.

