Edinburg "separates" from police chief
The city of Edinburg is searching for a new police chief.
A city spokeswoman confirmed to KRGV Channel 5 News that the city and Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres have "separated as of today."
Assistant Police Chief Peter De La Garza has been named interim police chief effective immediately, the city said in a statement.
"The City will utilize the services of an executive recruiting firm and will consider stakeholders and community input in the search and selection of its next Chief of Police," the city said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
