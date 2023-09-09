Edinburg teen charged with intoxication assault following weekend crash

An 18-year-old Edinburg male remains behind bars following a Sunday crash that hospitalized three women.

Pablo De Leon Jr. was arraigned on three counts of intoxication assault and a charge of evading arrest, Hidalgo County jail records show.

In a news release, Edinburg spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma said De Leon was accused of “reckless” driving when he crashed into a vehicle occupied by three women on Jackson Road between Chapin Road and Schunior Street Sunday, Sept. 3 at around 4 a.m.

De Leon “appeared to be intoxicated” and was arrested, Lerma said.

All three female victims in the crash remain hospitalized in stable condition, Lerma said in a Thursday morning email.

Bond for De Leon was set at $350,000.