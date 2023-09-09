Edinburg teen charged with intoxication assault following weekend crash
An 18-year-old Edinburg male remains behind bars following a Sunday crash that hospitalized three women.
Pablo De Leon Jr. was arraigned on three counts of intoxication assault and a charge of evading arrest, Hidalgo County jail records show.
In a news release, Edinburg spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma said De Leon was accused of “reckless” driving when he crashed into a vehicle occupied by three women on Jackson Road between Chapin Road and Schunior Street Sunday, Sept. 3 at around 4 a.m.
PREVIOUS STORY: Edinburg police: Suspected drunk driver hospitalized after causing Sunday morning crash
De Leon “appeared to be intoxicated” and was arrested, Lerma said.
All three female victims in the crash remain hospitalized in stable condition, Lerma said in a Thursday morning email.
Bond for De Leon was set at $350,000.
