Edinburg to Set Up New Surveillance at Illegal Dumping Sites

EDINBURG – The city of Edinburg is turning to surveillance cameras to stop illegal dumping and keep an eye on problem spots throughout the city.

The issue isn’t just in abandoned fields or lots, it’s on several streets throughout the city.

Residents will see a new camera system from the Edinburg Police Department to put a stop to piles from growing.

The police public information officer says cameras aren’t the only proactive step the city is taking in illegal dumping zones.

3 years ago Tuesday, October 15 2019 Oct 15, 2019 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 7:48:00 PM CDT October 15, 2019
