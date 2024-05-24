x

Edinburg Vela's Coleman signs for UTRGV Basketball

Related Story

EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Vela's Janai Coleman is taking her basketball talents to the next level. She signed her national letter of intent to join UT Rio Grande Valley.

Click on the video above for more on her signing day.

News
Edinburg Vela's Coleman signs for UTRGV Basketball
Edinburg Vela's Coleman signs for UTRGV Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Vela's Janai Coleman is taking her basketball talents to the next level. She signed her national... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, May 21 2024 May 21, 2024 Tuesday, May 21, 2024 10:38:00 PM CDT May 21, 2024
Radar
7 Days