Edinburg Vela, Santa Maria fall in Reg. IV Finals
Related Story
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Two valley boys high school basketball teams remained after the Friday night's Reg. IV semifinals.
Both Edinburg Vela (5A) and Santa Maria (2A) advanced to the regional finals on Saturday.
Vela faced No. 2 ranked San Antonio Veterans Memorial at the Littleton Gym. Sabercats fell 66-53. They finished as Region Four runner-ups.
Santa Maria took a 66-45 to Thrall at Buda Johnson HS in the Reg. IV-2A finals.
Cougars started their season 4-12. They were on a 16-game win streak. They finished with a 20-13 record.
News
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Two valley boys high school basketball teams remained after the Friday night's Reg. IV semifinals. ... More >>
News Video
-
Villarreal in the lead for Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner election
-
Democratic election for Cameron County sheriff headed to runoff
-
Unofficial voting results for Hidalgo County sheriff in the Democratic primary
-
Prescription Health: Salt hypertension, the silent killer
-
Final testimonies made in Richard Ford capital murder trial
Sports Video
-
PSJA holds off Weslaco in 6A no-district baseball action
-
Edinburg Vela, Santa Maria fall in Reg. IV Finals
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win