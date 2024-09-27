Edinburg Vela takes down Nikki Rowe in volleyball district action
Related Story
Edinburg Vela defeated Nikki Rowe three sets to one in volleyball district action on Tuesday night.
News
Edinburg Vela defeated Nikki Rowe three sets to one in volleyball district action on Tuesday night. More >>
News Video
-
Blockwalking program in Harlingen aims to revitalize the city
-
Palmview moving forward with new fire and EMS station
-
Region One teaming up with school districts to provide more CTE classes
-
Gladys Porter Zoo bear departing to New Mexico
-
Members of RGV Down Syndrome Association gear up for upcoming stage productions