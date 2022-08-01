Edinburg Woman Has Faulty AC Unit Replaced

EDINBURG – An Edinburg woman is pleased that she received a brand new A/C unit after multiple complaints to her apartment manager that went overlooked.

She said before Tuesday, she had nothing but trouble with her air conditioner.

Velma Smith, a registered nurse who works nights, has to rest during the day. She said she can't keep changing her schedule so a maintenance man can come to her place to fix a troublesome A/C unit.

Smith lives alone in an apartment that needs air conditioning. Yet, she said the unit in her place fails all the time.

"It becomes very hot in here. It makes it very difficult to sleep. It makes it very difficult to even be comfortable in my own apartment. Sometimes I end up going to my mother's house to go to sleep," Smith said.

Her air conditioner has broken down five times this year. She said it starts leaking water and then freezes up.

Smith called the property manager every time and every time she got the same answer.

"He will send a repairman out there, but (he says) that he's waiting for the owner to give the approval to buy a new unit or to come up with the cost of replacing it," she added.

Smith doesn't want to keep up with what she calls temporary fixes. She just wants the problem taken care of once and for all.

"I would like for them to replace it, because no I don't want to have to move. But if I have to move because the landlord is not going to be responsible for the maintenance of this building, then it's just better for me to move," said Smith.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Property Management Inc.'s main office in McAllen to see how they could help Smith. A spokesperson for the company, Gustavo Terrones, agreed to talk with us off-camera.

Terrones noted he responded to every one of Smith's calls and always quickly repaired the A/C unit.

He told CHANNEL 5 NEWS he had to get the go-ahead to order a new air conditioning unit for the apartment from the owners, Prudent Real Estate, LLC.

Lat Tuesday afternoon, Terrones let us know the owner did approve the purchase of a new A/C unit for Smith's apartment.

He said it will be installed by the end of the week if weather permits.

When we let Smith know the property manager was ordering a new A/C unit, she was satisfied. She added once the new A/C unit is installed she will make plans to stay put.