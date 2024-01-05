Edinburg woman recovering after being hit by celebratory gunfire

An Edinburg woman is in shock, and now in recovery.

Rebecca Martinez said she was right outside her Edinburg home under a carport with her family on New Year’s Day when she was hit by a stray bullet.

Martinez said she had just given a family member a hug when she suddenly couldn’t feel her right leg anymore.

“I was left in shock, I got really scared when I saw the blood,” Martinez recalled.

Martinez was struck in her knee by a stray 9mm bullet.

Edinburg police say celebratory gunfire in connection with the New Year’s holiday is to blame. Martinez is one of three people across the Rio Grande Valley who was shot as a result of celebratory gunfire.

“I give thanks to God that it didn't hit me in my chest or my head,” Martinez said.

Martinez said she initially avoided going to the hospital out of fear of paying for the unexpected medical expense, and only went when the pain became overwhelming.

“I don’t have the means to pay them,” Martinez said. “[People] need to pay more attention because they hurt innocent people.”

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the incident.

If the person responsible is found, they face charges of shooting a gun within city limits and aggravated assault, punishable by up to 20 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.

