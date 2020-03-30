Edinburg woman stitches face masks to donate to emergency workers

EDINBURG – A shortage of face masks for medical professional and others has some homebound seamstresses from across the country filling the need.

Maritza Ramos, an Edinburg resident, put her talents to the test after watching reports on the coronavirus situation in New York, one of the hardest hit states in the U.S.

Since then, step-by-step, Ramos has stitched face masks for workers who need them.

A few dozen masks will go to FEMA workers. Some have already been sent to a hospital in Washington and in the Rio Grande Valley.

Overall, Ramos has made about 200 masks and will continue to help.

