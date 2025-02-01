Edinburg workshop helping local musicians expand career

The city of Edinburg is offering a new opportunity for local musicians by offering a workshop that is looking to make a positive impact.

The Musician Changemaker Acceleration Program will give hands-on training to develop a music driven project.

This is the first time the city is hosting a workshop to foster talented musicians and help them build a connection with the community.

Participants will be able to spend the day with instructors to come up with a project and identify partners and funding opportunities. They'll also be paired with a local business mentor and will be given a $50 stipend.

Up to 15 musicians will be selected from the application process. This is all thanks to a partnership with Music To Life and the National Endowment for the Arts.

"This is the first time we do a program like this. We hope that we are able to do it again. We are partnering with Music to Life, which is a national non-profit, and it's mirrored after other workshops they have done in other parts of the country," ACE Assistant Director Magdiel Castle said.

The workshop is completely free and will be taking place on Tuesday, February 18.

The deadline to apply is Friday at midnight. To apply for the workshop, click here.