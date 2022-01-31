'Education before citation': Abandoned cars to receive warnings in Brownsville

The Brownsville Police Department will begin issuing warnings for cars abandoned on city streets on Wednesday.

Officials say officers will be on the streets hoping to educate the public about the city ordinance.

Investigator Martin Sandoval with the Brownsville PD says the department has received more complaints about abandoned and broken down cars left on the side of the road, something they’re trying to crack down on in efforts to beautify the city.

According to Precinct 1 Commissioner Nurith Galonsky, sitting vehicles may attract unwanted visitors and interfere with people trying to get into their homes.

“Mechanic shops or used auto cars, they go and park on residential streets,” Galonsky said. “It makes it more difficult for residents to park in from of their homes. By the police department putting out warning signs to have people remove their cars— I think it will be better.”

Brownsville PD aims to issue the warning first before possibly issuing citations.

“The officer will contact you,” Sandoval said. “He will explain to you that the city ordinance states that the vehicle can not be there, that seems abandoned or inoperable.”

A seven-day grace period will allow officers time to speak to the person to educate them on why the ordinance exists and provide options for them to remove the vehicle before it is impounded.

Sandoval says if the vehicle is not removed by the end of the grace period, a citation of up to $500 will be issued.