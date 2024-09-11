x

Efectos de la tormenta tropical Francine en Puerto Isabel

By: Thalia doe Bravo

La tormenta tropical Francine se formó en el golfo de México y dejo algunas repercusiones en Puerto Isabel.

Ante esta situación, funcionarios del condado Cameron se preparan para contrarrestar esta amenaza por el mal tiempo.

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

1 day ago Tuesday, September 10 2024 Sep 10, 2024 Tuesday, September 10, 2024 9:41:00 AM CDT September 10, 2024
