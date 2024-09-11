Efectos de la tormenta tropical Francine en Puerto Isabel
La tormenta tropical Francine se formó en el golfo de México y dejo algunas repercusiones en Puerto Isabel.
Ante esta situación, funcionarios del condado Cameron se preparan para contrarrestar esta amenaza por el mal tiempo.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
