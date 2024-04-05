x

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Access Temporarily Restricted for Passenger Cars at Int'l Bridge

Related Story

PHARR – Temporary changes have been put in place to speed up the wait times for commercial traffic at a port of entry.

Effective immediately, passenger cars will not be allowed to cross into the U.S. at the Pharr International Bridge between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Commercial trucks will be using the northbound lanes during these times.  

Those traveling south can continue to do so as the southbound lanes are not affected by this temporary change.

News
Access Temporarily Restricted for Passenger Cars at...
Access Temporarily Restricted for Passenger Cars at Pharr Int’l Bridge
PHARR – Temporary changes have been put in place to speed up the wait times for commercial traffic at a... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 Thursday, April 18, 2019 3:29:00 PM CDT April 18, 2019
Radar
7 Days