EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Access Temporarily Restricted for Passenger Cars at Int'l Bridge

PHARR – Temporary changes have been put in place to speed up the wait times for commercial traffic at a port of entry.

Effective immediately, passenger cars will not be allowed to cross into the U.S. at the Pharr International Bridge between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Commercial trucks will be using the northbound lanes during these times.

Those traveling south can continue to do so as the southbound lanes are not affected by this temporary change.