El Paso Man Drowns at SPI

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – An El Paso man is dead after drowning at South Padre Island. 

A call for help came in just after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cameron County park rangers found two men struggling in the water.

Bystanders helped a ranger pull one of the men to shore. Moments later, the other man was rescued.

That man, later identified as 64-year-old Joel Moreno, was transported to the hospital where he later died. 

