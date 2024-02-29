El Pronostico del Tiempo con Marlenne Trujillo 02-27-2024
News Video
Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024: Cooler, drizzle, temps in the 60s
Brownsville ISD dance team keeping traditions alive through Charro Days performances
Mission Fire Department unveils new dispatch system
Richard Ford used a false name when he was apprehended, park ranger...
Flight restrictions issued at Brownsville airport during presidential visit
Sports Video
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University