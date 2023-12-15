El Pronostico del Tiempo con Marlenne Trujillo 12-13-2023
News Video
-
RGV Vipers deliver toys to DHR Health pediatric patients
-
McAllen dog owners cited on animal cruelty charge following social media outcry
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 cracks down on ATVs and UTVs following fatal...
-
Edinburg CISD names new athletic director
-
New ordinance requires Brownsville BYOB establishments to close earlier
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Grace Reed signs for Lubbock Christian University soccer
-
Edinburg CISD names new athletic director
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game