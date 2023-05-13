Home
News
Weslaco opens musical garden
A year-long project in Weslaco culminated with the creation of a musical garden at Gibson Park in Weslaco. The project is a partnership between Weslaco...
TxDOT reports spike in motorcycle deaths in the area
Deadly motorcycle crashes in the area doubled since...
Consumer Reports: What to buy in May 2023
With Mother’s Day and Memorial Day right around...
Weather
Friday, May 12, 2023: Late storm in the forecast with temperatures in the 90s
FOLLOW KRGV WEATHER ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES. DOWNLOAD OUR FREE KRGV WEATHER APP.
Thursday, May 11, 2023: Mainly dry, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, May 10, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
5x5 Partners With UTRGV for "Vaqueros" Branded Beer Flavor
MISSION - 5X5 Brewing has partnered with UTRGV Athletics on a brand new flavor to their popular craft product line. The beer, a kölsch style ale...
McAllen Memorial Golf Driving their way to State
MCALLEN, TEXAS — the McAllen Memorial golf team...
Saturday Softball Scores and Highlights - Area Round
High School Softball Playoff Scores Saturday ...
Community
Zoo Guest: Delilah the ball python
Pet of the Week: Raj the labradoodle mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Noticias RGV
Cobertura de clima severo después de que Tornado golpea Laguna Heights y mata una persona
Un hombre murió esta madrugada de sábado debido a la tormenta nocturna que azotó el valle del Río Grande en el condado Cameron según el...
Su Salud Importa: Expertos recomiendan realizar mamografías a partir de los 40 años
Para reducir el riesgo de morir de cáncer...
La importancia de la oftalmología y las revisiones rutinarias
Jose Lopez, Director de Marketing en Gulf Coast...
EL TIEMPO 04-22-23
News Video
Weslaco opens musical garden
TxDOT reports spike in motorcycle deaths in the area
Consumer Reports: What to buy in May 2023
Illegal border crossings from Matamoros migrant camp declining
McAllen mayor signs disaster declaration in response to end of Title 42
Sports Video
Los vaqueros beer
McAllen Memorial Golf Driving their way to State
McAllen Memorial Golf Driving their way to State
BASEBALL & SOFTBALL SCORES AND HIGHLIGHTS
RGV coaching legend Erasmo "Mo" Molina facing his toughest challenge