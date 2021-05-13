El Tiempo 10 pm

Home
News
Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off
Those in the Edinburg area today may have seen a reminder to buckle up thanks to a 17-foot-tall video message board. The video board stood...
Texas Workforce Commission warns of imposter sites, phishing
The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) issued a warning...
'Please come forward': Brownsville LGBTQ+ Task Force seeks information in missing transgender woman case
Thursday, May 13, marks four years since the...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
May 13, 2021: Scattered showers with highs in the 80s
Recap of overnight storms across Rio Grande Valley
The weather may be quiet now, but that...
May 12, 2021: Cloudy and cool with small chance for showers
After a stormy night in the RGV, the...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Softball Playoffs- Regional Quarterfinal Schedule
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 6A Regional Quarterfinals Weslaco v. Los Fresnos Game 1 Weslaco at Los Fresnos - Thursday, May 13th at...
Tyler Deric Named to USL Team of the Week
TAMPA,...
Harlingen Sprinter Garcia Wins State Title in 100M
AUSTIN - Jose Garcia had to wait two...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Si está totalmente vacunado puede reanudar las actividades sin usar mascarillas
El centro para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedad (CDC) ha indicado que si está completamente vacunado contra el COVID19, puede reanudar sus actividades sin...
Surge preocupación entre padres y maestros por exámenes estatales
Mientras que los exámenes STAAR continúan esta semana...
Nuevos vuelos a Mexico desde McAllen
Hay nuevos vuelos que están disponibles con destino...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
El Tiempo 10 pm
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off
STAAR testing concerns after 2020 academic challenges
Community members react to critical race theory bill
Consumer Reports: New technology to stop hot car deaths
COVID-19 vaccines go to waste— experts say supply outpacing demand
Sports Video
Tyler Deric Named to Team of the Week
High School Softball Playoff Schedule -- Regional Quarterfinals
UTRGV vs Tarleton State 5/9/21
Harlingen Sprinter Garcia Wins State Title in 100M
Landon Donovan Signs for Fans at HEB Park