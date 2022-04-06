El Tiempo 10PM: dom 3 de abril 2022

Home
GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans blocked a Democratic attempt Tuesday to begin Senate debate on a $10 billion COVID-19 compromise, pressing to entangle the bipartisan package with...
Texas Guard’s border mission needs an additional $531 million to continue past this month, top general says
" Texas Guard’s border mission needs an...
City of Mission cleans up illegal tire dump site
The city of Mission is calling on the...
Weather
April 5, 2022: Mostly sunny today, temperatures to hit 100s tomorrow
April 4, 2022: Breezy, temperatures in the high 80s
April 3, 2022: Sunny, temperatures in the mid-80s
Sports
Raymondville's Mallorie Martinez signs for Arkansas Baptist
RAYMONDVILLE, Texas -- Raymondville High's Mallorie Martinez signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Arkansas Baptist. Click on the video above for...
McAllen's Matt Gonzalez commits to Trinity
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High's Matt Gonzalez signed...
High School Soccer Playoff Scores and Regional Tournament Match-ups
Boys Soccer Playoff Scores for Saturday, April 2...
Programming
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy and Pueblo Tires.
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
Hechos Valle
Demanda de paramedicos ante escasez de auxiliares de paramedicos
Una lección que nos dejó la pandemia es lo invaluable que son los trabajadores de la salud. Mientras algunos se han retirado de la profesión,...
Ciudad de Mission limpia vertedero ilegal de llantas
La ciudad de Mission hace un llamado a...
Bomberos del valle lidiando con el estrés del pico en la actividad de incendios
Los bomberos de Valley están trabajando más horas...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
El Tiempo 10PM: dom 3 de abril 2022
City of Mission cleans up illegal tire dump site
Heart of the Valley: Signs of pre-diabetes
Brownsville ISD elementary schools receiving air purifiers
Trial date set for teen linked to deadly Harlingen shooting
San Juan man found guilty in 2017 murder
Martinez signs for Arkansas Baptist
Matt Gonzalez commits to Trinity
High school soccer regional quarterfinals 4-2-22
High school soccer regional quarterfinals 4-1-22
JC Gutierrez on Final Season before heading to Texas Tech