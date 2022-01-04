Home
Brownsville police: 59-year-old man dies in hit-and-run crash
Brownsville police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Calle Milpa Verde. ...
Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,229 positive cases
Cameron County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths...
Brownsville police searching for person of interest in car burglary investigation
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a...
Monday, Jan. 3, 2022: Sunny skies, light winds with temperatures in the 60s
Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022: Strong winds, temperatures in the upper 50s
New Year's Eve 2021: Windy with temperatures in mid-80s
Castillo recaps 2021
LA JOYA, Texas -- Professional Kicker and La Joya native Sergio Castillo went through peaks and valleys in 2021. After winning a Canadian Football League...
Head Coach Matt Figger on UTRGV Returning This Week
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The Omicron variant has caused...
UTRGV Women's Lose to SFA in WAC Opener
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Los distritos escolares del valle extienden las vacaciones de invierno
Varios distritos escolares del Valle han extendido sus vacaciones de invierno debido al creciente número de casos de COVID-19 en la región. El lunes, el...
El condado de Cameron confirma el primer caso de variante omicron de COVID-19 en el Valle
El Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de...
Investigan causa de incendio de vivienda en el condado Cameron
En la ciudad de Brownsville se abre una...
El Tiempo 5PM: domingo 2 de enero 2022
Radar
7 Days
UTRGV opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Edinburg
Valley school districts extending winter break
Cameron County COVID-19 report: Jan. 3, 2022
Consumer Reports: Best products to buy this new year
Brownsville police searching for car burglary suspect
Castillo recaps 2021
Head Coach Matt Figger on UTRGV Men's Hoops Returning this Week
Head Coach Matt Figger on UTRGV Men's Basketball Returning This Week
UTRGV FALLS TO SFA
RGV Vipers During G-League's COVID Pause