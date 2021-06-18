Elder abuse awareness day declared in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Commissioners Court passed a proclamation Tuesday to help bring awareness to the issue of abuse, neglect, and exploitation of the elderly.

According to Adult Protective Services, in 2020, there were more than 100,000 allegations of abuse against a person age 65 or older.

Pharr police said the department investigates 10 to 15 cases of elderly abuse throughout the year.

According to Gustavo Salinas with Adult Protective Services, exploitation is a form of elderly abuse.

"Using someone's assets like money or identity for your own gain without the consent of the individual," Salinas said.

There are also cases of neglect and even physical abuse.

"Cuts, punctures, wounds, burns, stuff you can see," Salinas continued.

Salinas says these situations often go unreported due to fear that people may be overstepping their boundaries.

If you suspect abuse, neglect, or exploitation of the elderly or disabled, you can call 1-800-252-5400, or log on to www.txabusehotline.org to report it.