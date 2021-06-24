Elderly more at risk to suffer from the heat

The summer season has only begun, but as the months continue, temperatures will likely get into the triple digits, causing concern for families across the Rio Grande Valley.

DHR Trauma Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Skubic says they see more people over 65 admitted into the ER for severe dehydration and heat strokes every summer.

Skubic said it's essential to make sure older adults drink plenty of liquids.

"When you sweat, you don't only sweat water— you sweat water and salt," Skubic said. "You need to be taking some kind of electrolyte. Gatorade— things that not only replenish water, your hydration, but also your sodium level."

Medical experts say the elderly should avoid going outdoors during the daytime hours when the heat is at its peak.

Skubic says if older folks begin to expense confusion, memory loss, dry skin, or severe fatigue, take them to a cool area and apply ice all over their body to help them cool down.

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency provides families with elderly, disabled, or small children with windows or portable air conditioning units to help beat the summertime heat.

The agency's executive director Jaime Longoria says the agency can also assist families with the utility bill that comes with the AC unit's increased use.

Families looking to apply for an AC unit and utility help can call the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency at (956) 383-6240.