Electctrical Wiring Possible Source of Alton Home Fire

ALTON - An Alton family is without a home following a fire.

The family spent Monday evening trying to salvage what they could.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. near Brushline Road and Milagro Street in Alton.

John Franz with the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office said five people lived in the home. One person was there during the fire.

They tried to extinguish the flames themselves.

No one was injured, but the home is a total loss.

When fire crews left, the family continued to monitor their home spraying any hot spots that flared up.

The family said they will be staying at a neighbor’s house until they figure out what to do next. "Everyone is ok, no one was hurt. The only things damaged were the material things. Nothing was left," said Joaquin Hernandez, one of the home’s residents.

The American Red Cross also assessed damages to figure out how they can help the family.

On Tuesday, fire investigators said the cause may have been electrical. Franz said investigators are looking into the mobile home’s electrical wiring as a source of ignition.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office urge people to call 911 immediately in the event of a fire.