Election staff in Rio Grande City might not be ready for early voting

Election staff in Rio Grande City might not be ready for the early voting election due to delays in election machines.

Rosbell Barrera, Rio Grande City mayor candidate said machines for early voting arrived on Friday.

"The elections are on Tuesday and we still have not trained on the machines that are going to used on Tuesday to me that is a concern, because we waiting for the last minute," Barrera said. "City secretary would say it's a contractor's fault and I will say that it's the city commissioner' fault."

