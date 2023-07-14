Electrical failure causes home fire in Mission

A Mission family is struggling to make the best of the holiday after losing their home in a fire.

The fire broke out last Tuesday at around 9 a.m. on Keralum Avenue in Mission. The fire department told Maria Mendoza that the fire started after an electrical failure in the living room.

Mendoza lived in the home with her two sons.

"I was at work,” Mendoza said. “My oldest 22-year-old calls me and says, ‘The living room is on fire.’ That he was trying to put it out, but it got overwhelming. He's suffered second-degree burns on his back, so we are doing wound care for him. By the time I came, they already had taken him to the hospital and the fire department was taking care of it.”

Even though the son tried to put out the flames, the fire quickly got out of control.

Mendoza says they had no insurance on the home.

Click here to help the family, or call (956) 257-8878.

Watch the video above for the full story.