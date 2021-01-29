Eli Jackson Cemetery owner still fighting for border wall construction to stop near land
Related Story
One Rio Grande Valley resident is fighting to stop border wall construction near his family's historic land.
Ramiro Ramirez says he holds the deed to the Jackson Ranch Church and Cemetery, which was built by his forefathers.
Ramirez worries the adjoining Eli Jackson Cemetery is also being eyed by the government. The property which shares the same lineage, but different ownership sits closer to the wall construction. Ramirez said the government will need to acquire part of that property to complete the build.
"You'll see the base of the wall going up," Ramirez said. "After they're finished with the concrete part, you'll see the iron steel columns going up."
Construction will be continuing in the final days of the Trump administration.
President-Elect Joe Biden said he will not build any more wall, but has not said whether he will dismantle any of the existing work.
"We can't let the next administration even think about taking it down, if you can believe that," Trump said in his visit to the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday. "I don't think that will happen."
Watch the video for the full story.
Correction: A previous version of this story misattributed a quote from President Donald Trump.
News
News Video
-
Work along border continues on private land
-
Local doctor weighs in on vaccine distribution and registration challenges
-
McAllen teen writes letter to Abbott in an effort to help his...
-
The Texas Café in Starr County beats pandemic after almost shutting down...
-
More COVID-19 vaccines headed to the Valley as Texas receives nearly 333,000...