Elon Musk provides updates on SpaceX developments during Valley visit

After years of work in Cameron County, Elon Musk may not be launching his Starship rocket from the SpaceX site at Boca Chica.

The rocket is, according to Musk, the largest flying object in the world. It took the company eight years to build and must now go through a review from the Federal Aviation Administration.

If the FAA doesn’t approve the rocket being launched at Boca Chica, Musk said the alternative is to move operations to Florida.

"I am optimistic that we will get approval,” Musk said. “…So I guess our worst case scenario is we would be delayed for six to eight months to build up the cape launch tower and launch from there."

