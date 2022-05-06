Elsa man wanted on indecency with a child charge
The Elsa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Alexis Villalpando’s last known address is in Elsa. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956- 262-4721.
