Elsa man wanted on indecency with a child charge

The Elsa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Alexis Villalpando’s last known address is in Elsa. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956- 262-4721.

