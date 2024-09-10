x

Elsa police: 2 junior high school students arrested following social media threats against Edcouch-Elsa ISD

By: Jose De Leon III

Related Story

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Two 13-year-old males identified as Edcouch-Elsa ISD students were arrested on Monday following separate threats made against the school district, according to the Elsa Police Department.

The arrests came after police were made aware of a threat directed toward the school district. 

The teens were identified as Carlos Truan Junior High School students. 

According to a Monday social media post, the school district was made aware of social media threats and parents were notified.

“The district is also handling the matter based on district policy," Edcouch-Elsa ISD said on social media. “We continue to remain vigilant. Safety and security continue to be a top priority for our students and staff.”

Both teens have since been turned over to juvenile detention and will be charged with making a terroristic threat, police added. 

News
Elsa police: 2 junior high school students...
Elsa police: 2 junior high school students arrested following social media threats against Edcouch-Elsa ISD
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. Two 13-year-old males identified as Edcouch-Elsa ISD students were arrested on... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 09 2024 Sep 9, 2024 Monday, September 09, 2024 10:34:00 AM CDT September 09, 2024
Radar
7 Days