Elsa police: 2 junior high school students arrested following social media threats against Edcouch-Elsa ISD

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Two 13-year-old males identified as Edcouch-Elsa ISD students were arrested on Monday following separate threats made against the school district, according to the Elsa Police Department.

The arrests came after police were made aware of a threat directed toward the school district.

The teens were identified as Carlos Truan Junior High School students.

According to a Monday social media post, the school district was made aware of social media threats and parents were notified.

“The district is also handling the matter based on district policy," Edcouch-Elsa ISD said on social media. “We continue to remain vigilant. Safety and security continue to be a top priority for our students and staff.”

Both teens have since been turned over to juvenile detention and will be charged with making a terroristic threat, police added.