Elsa police issue citations to 21 people accused of violating stay-at-home order
Related Story
ELSA — Officers issued 21 citations on Tuesday and Wednesday to people accused of violating Hidalgo County's stay-at-home order, according to the Elsa Police Department.
According to the department, officers will “significantly increase” enforcement of the order on Wednesday.
The stay-at-home order issued by Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez allows residents to travel only for essential business such as seeking medical help or going to the grocery store.
Anyone caught violating the order is subject to $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail.
News
ELSA — Officers issued 21 citations on Tuesday and Wednesday to people accused of violating Hidalgo County's stay-at-home order, according... More >>
News Video
-
Help available for small business owners amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Maximum of 2 people per vehicle allowed in Weslaco
-
Valley doctor urges people take stronger social distancing efforts
-
CON MI GENTE: Pizza Hut honors special employees
-
Virtual therapy poses challenges for children with special needs