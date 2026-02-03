Elsa skate park temporarily closes following graffiti vandalism

A skate park in Elsa is temporarily closed following an act of vandalism.

The skate park is empty after being temporarily shut down. The park was defaced with graphic images and words, obscuring artistic murals originally painted by a local artist.

Noah Rivera, 13, is a regular at the skatepark. He says it gives him a place to practice his skills.

"There's a bunch of pebbles on the street; the ramps are better because you have the ledgers and stuff like that," Rivera said.

He said at first he didn't notice the graffiti, but it quickly became obvious.

"It's just kind of weird, just a bunch of weird people drawing that stuff," Rivera said.

Elsa Parks and Recreation Director Kristyna Mancillas said the graffiti goes far beyond tagging.

"You can see that that intentional graffiti is covered by obscene language and images," Mancillas said. "They're not appropriate. We have young kids who come here with their mom and dad; the parents should not have to see those things. We just want to get it cleaned up as soon as possible."

Mancillas says the skatepark was recently repainted. Now, repairing the damage and preventing future vandalism will take time and money.

She says special paint is used for the ramps.

"The materials to repaint this whole skate park are going to be very expensive for the city. We already have a small budget for parks and rec," Mancillas said. "This vandalism is going to be well over $2,000 for this paint."

Mancillas says security changes are ahead.

"We are going to implement a camera system here to avoid this from happening," Mancillas said.

The city says the park could be closed for a couple of weeks while repairs are made. Police will patrol the area during that time.

For skaters like Rivera, that means turning to the streets.

"It kind of sucks, because everyone is not safe to skate on the streets because someone can get hurt and fall. The graffiti just ruined it," Rivera said.

A police report about the vandalism has been filed. So far, no arrests have been made.

