Email System Used by Hidalgo Co. Employees Up and Running Following Glitch

UPDATE (4/27): The email system used by Hidalgo County employees is now up and running.

The employees were unable to send or receive emails for about a week.

A hardware problem with one of the servers was the cause.

Officials say county operations were not affected.

The information technology and executive offices are looking for long-term solutions to prevent it from happening again.

-----

EDINBURG - A computer glitch is affecting the email system used by Hidalgo County employees.

Emails being sent to and from Hidalgo County email accounts are being sent slowly, some are not being sent at all.

Hidalgo County Director of Public Affairs Julia Benitez Sullvian tells us one of the county’s servers has a hardware problem with the application.

"We were experiencing some issues and we asked our public to please be patient and make sure that we use alternative measures of communication during this process, just to make sure that nothing falls through cracks,” says Sullivan.

She says the county expects to have this resolved by the end of the week.

She says employees have found alternate ways to communicate with each other and so that county operations would not be affected.

Anyone who needs to email a county employee should call the county offices or visit in person.