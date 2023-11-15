x

Emergency Alert Notified Crews about Ammonia Leak

Related Story

MCALLEN – Crews are on scene finishing up clean-up efforts following an ammonia leak at the Valley Coca-Cola Bottling Company, according to the McAllen Fire Department.

The incident was reported at the distribution center located on Frontage Road near 23rd Street Tuesday morning.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS learned crews have contained the leak. 

Watch the video above for more information. 

News
Ammonia Leak Reported at Local Bottling, Distribution...
Ammonia Leak Reported at Local Bottling, Distribution Center
MCALLEN – Crews are on scene finishing up clean-up efforts following an ammonia leak at the Valley Coca-Cola Bottling Company,... More >>
5 years ago Tuesday, October 30 2018 Oct 30, 2018 Tuesday, October 30, 2018 9:19:07 AM CDT October 30, 2018
Radar
7 Days