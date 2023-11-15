Emergency Alert Notified Crews about Ammonia Leak
Related Story
MCALLEN – Crews are on scene finishing up clean-up efforts following an ammonia leak at the Valley Coca-Cola Bottling Company, according to the McAllen Fire Department.
The incident was reported at the distribution center located on Frontage Road near 23rd Street Tuesday morning.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS learned crews have contained the leak.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
MCALLEN – Crews are on scene finishing up clean-up efforts following an ammonia leak at the Valley Coca-Cola Bottling Company,... More >>
News Video
-
Free turkey dinners being provided during harvest festival in San Juan
-
Closures in Cameron County announced for SpaceX launch attempt
-
Two teens arrested on drug charges following San Benito raid
-
Sheriff’s office stresses need for smoke detectors following fatal Donna house fire
-
Sheriff's office providing free turkey dinners in San Juan