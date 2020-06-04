x

Emergency Crews Responding to Structure Fire in Weslaco

WESLACO – Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Weslaco.

It happened near the 2600 block of South Bridge Avenue.

At the moment the area is blocked off to traffic.

Officer Eric Hernandez with the Weslaco Police Department says a shed caught fire.

No Injuries have been reported.

