Emergency Crews Responding to Structure Fire in Weslaco
Related Story
WESLACO – Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Weslaco.
It happened near the 2600 block of South Bridge Avenue.
At the moment the area is blocked off to traffic.
Officer Eric Hernandez with the Weslaco Police Department says a shed caught fire.
No Injuries have been reported.
Watch the news clip above for further information.
News
WESLACO – Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Weslaco. It happened near the 2600 block of... More >>
News Video
-
Tire recycling event to take place Saturday in Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy counties
-
CON MI GENTE: Band of three brothers perform at fire stations
-
ACLU reminds protesters of their rights
-
STC professor highlights authors who educate about cultural oppression
-
Students in Weslaco participant in creating artwork to push 2020 Census