Employee at Willacy County jail tests positive for coronavirus
An employee at the Willacy County jail has tested positive for the coronavirus. Sheriff Larry Spence confirmed the result on Monday.
In addition to the employee, three others at the jail are waiting on their results. All four employees are currently in isolation.
The plan is to now test all jail employees.
