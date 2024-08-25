x

Employee at Willacy County jail tests positive for coronavirus

Related Story

An employee at the Willacy County jail has tested positive for the coronavirus. Sheriff Larry Spence confirmed the result on Monday.

In addition to the employee, three others at the jail are waiting on their results. All four employees are currently in isolation.

The plan is to now test all jail employees.

News
Employee at Willacy County jail tests positive...
Employee at Willacy County jail tests positive for coronavirus
An employee at the Willacy County jail has tested positive for the coronavirus. Sheriff Larry Spence confirmed the result on... More >>
4 years ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Monday, June 01, 2020 8:35:00 PM CDT June 01, 2020
Radar
7 Days