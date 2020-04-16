Employment Search Begins for Local Census Office

WESLACO – Efforts to prepare for the 2020 census continue across the Rio Grande Valley.

The process to fill the local census office began on Thursday.

Three job openings were posted for Hidalgo and Cameron counties, per a press release sent out this week.

Interested candidates must be U.S. residents and will need to have a resumé, cover letter, three references and college transcripts; veterans will need to fill out the appropriate form, as well. All applications will be done online only. The positions are for approximately the next 18 months or so, until all media elements of the 2020 Census are complete. Applicants will be selected based on the county they reside.

Applications will be accepted through September 18, or until the position receives 100 applicants.

Those interested can apply online.

Watch the video above for more information.