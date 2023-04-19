End of Title 42 discussed during Gov. Abbott's visit with border sheriffs in McAllen

Sheriff's from Hidalgo, Willacy and Starr counties expressed concern over the anticipated end of a public health policy that allowed border agents to expel asylum seekers due to Covid concerns.

The sheriff's discussed Title 42 Monday during the annual Border Sheriff's Coalition Monday in McAllen where Governor Greg Abbott spoke.

Sheriffs from the 31 U.S-Mexico border counties discussed challenges they all face enforcing the law in border counties.

Once the policy lifts on May 11, sheriff's say the expelled asylum seekers will cross the border to wait for their day in court instead.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says his county does have the resources it needs to handle the influx, but it hasn't always been that way.

"The Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol used to be the number one sector along the southwest border for illegal crossings, thankfully we are not currently number one," Guerra said. "We're lucky that we have resources and infrastructure that we can deal with some of these major influxes. We are also lucky we have some non-profit organizations like the Catholic Charities that help us with the crisis."

Governor Abbott spoke at the event and brought up issues like the fentanyl crisis, which the Abbott says killed 2,012 Texans last year, and how some Texans participate in illegal activity by aiding and abetting migrants and cartel members.

The sheriffs' offices also had some training sessions during the coalition, and they got the chance to visit with vendors offering new non-lethal weapon options.