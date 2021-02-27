x

ERCOT court hearings set to begin Thursday

In a statewide address made Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott promised to investigate the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and how it handled the massive power outages during last week's winter storm.

Now, lawmakers in the Texas House and  Senate are getting ready to question the people in charge of the power grid. 

Three court hearings are set for Thursday Feb. 25 in Austin— one in the Texas Senate and two in the House.

The hearings will take a closer look at what exactly happened during the blackouts last week when nearly 200 power plants shut down or went offline due to the freezing temperatures. 

