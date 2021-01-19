x

ERCOT Expecting to Have Enough Power Despite High Demand

WESLACO – ERCOT, a state authority on electricity, says they will have enough power despite the high demand.

They expect a peak usage of 72,000 megawatts.

Though the source of power shouldn’t be affected, Magic Valley Electric co-op advises residents to conserve energy when possible.

