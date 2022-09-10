x

Erick Cavez Signs NLI

DONNA - Donna High cross country runner Erick Garza signed a national letter of intent on Tuesday to run at Butler Community College. His signing and his comments are in the video above. 

Tuesday, December 15 2020
