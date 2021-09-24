Esports Port Isabel High School
PORT ISABEL - Students at Port Isabel High School have been participating in a club inspired by Esports.
Club members can compete as a team or individually in a variety of games.
These 'gamers' can also receive scholarships to attend college, depending on what university they choose.
