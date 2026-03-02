Esports tournament held in honor of student killed in Donna crash
An Esports tournament was held in honor of a South Texas Independent School District student who was killed in a crash in October 2025.
Over a hundred students helped carry on the memory of Colin Feltis through the tournament Saturday.
"Everyone here is excited and the games were all the games he participated in Esports," Feltis' friend Aiden De La Rosa said. "I miss him a lot."
South Texas ISD hosted the To The Moon Tournament, named after the 16-year-old's gamertag.
Feltis died on October 21 when he was rear-ended by a truck on the expressway in Donna.
"We don't want the memory to fade. This young gentleman, Mr. Feltis, was such a huge keystone in our Keystone community, the biggest heart and he just wanted everyone to enjoy and find out who they are through Esports," South Texas ISD Esports Director Dr. Claudia Carranza said.
The district hopes to host the state qualifier tournament yearly.
