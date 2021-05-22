Evening Weather Forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Home
News
Secretary of State Ruth Hughs, Texas' top elections official, to resign after Senate takes no action on her confirmation
" Secretary of State Ruth Hughs, Texas' top elections official, to resign after Senate takes no action on her confirmation " was first published by...
DPS: Vehicle pursuit leads to seized firearms
16 firearms and nearly 3,520 rounds of ammunition...
Texas’ divisive bill limiting how students learn about current events and historic racism passed by Senate
" Texas’ divisive bill limiting how students...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
May 22, 2021: Rain chances increasing overnight
May 21, 2021: Partly sunny skies with highs in upper 80s
Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
H-E-B Park, Toros to Host Rayados for Friendly July 4th
EDINBURG - H-E-B Park, Rio Grande Valley FC, and Primetime Sports & Entertainment will host Liga MX’s Club de Fútbol de Monterrey in the inaugural Copa...
Falcons Ready For Austin Bowie in Regional Semifinals
LOS FRESNOS - On Thursday the Los Fresnos...
Weslaco's Figueroa Captures WBC World Title With 7th Round Win Over Luis Nery
CARSON CITY, CA - Weslaco's own Brandon Figueroa...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Los mosquitos invaden la propiedad de un hombre después de la tormenta
Después de las lluvias llegan los mosquitos, un residente pide ayuda de las autoridades competentes, ya que dice que siempre después de cada tormenta pasa lo...
DPS aumenta patrullaje durante el fin de semana para el Día de los Caídos
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas anunció...
El superintendente de Donna ISD renuncia
El Dr. Hafedh Azaiez, superintendente de Donna ISD,...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Evening Weather Forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Sheriff: Body found in Cameron Park, homicide investigation underway
CPR facility preps the public for major disasters
Pharr to receive $2 million in CARES Act funding for nursing school
Edinburg "separates" from police chief
Former police officer files lawsuit against city of McAllen
Sports Video
Falcons Ready for Match-up With Bowie
Toros to Host Rayados on July 4th
Pioneer's Hornaday Signs with TAMIU
Cienfuegos Signs with Alvin College
Villareal Signs with College of Saint Mary