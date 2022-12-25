Home
Texas power grid holds amid record winter demand, but test isn’t over
" Texas power grid holds amid record winter demand, but test isn’t over " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization...
Buses from Texas drop off more than 100 migrants in a bitterly cold Washington, D.C., on Christmas Eve
" Buses from Texas drop off more than...
Police advise to properly dispose of trash after Christmas
It is Christmas Day, some people may have...
Weather
Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022: A cold day with temperatures in the 40s
Friday., Dec. 23, 2022: Cold and windy, temperatures in the 30s
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022: Rainy with cool temperatures in the 50s
Sports
Coffee with Coaches: UTRGV's Lane Lord
Another episode of Coffee with Coaches, this time the guest is UTRGV Women's Basketball Head Coach Lane Lord. As the team wrapped up the SPI Classic,...
Tamez signs for Alvin College
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial Senior Alex...
High school basketball highlights 12-20-2022
Check out high school basketball highlights and scores...
Community
Pump Patrol - Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
Brownsville non-profits focused on helping homeless get out of cold
An organization in Brownsville is hoping to get...
Pump patrol - Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
Hechos Valle
Agentes del condado Hidalgo bajo suspensión administrativa después de dispararle a un propietario en Weslaco
Cuatro agentes de la ley se encuentran bajo suspensión administrativa después de que una chequeo de bienestar en la zona rural de Weslaco terminara con la...
Migrantes varados en la frontera celebran Navidad
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México (AP) — Tras huir de...
Se registra un atropellamiento mortal en Mission
La policía de Mission está investigando un accidente...
Evening Weather Forecast Fri. Dec. 18, 2020
Police advise to properly dispose of trash after Christmas
Sea Turtle Inc, helps rescue over 60 turtles
Certain saltwater fishing area temporarily closed in Cameron County
PVAS reminds pets owners to keep pets warm
4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle
Coffee with Coaches: UTRGV's Lane Lord
Tamez signs for Alvin College
High school basketball highlights 12-20-2022
Yebra shines for Nikki Rowe girls basketball
UTRGV MBB hosts Battle on the Beach