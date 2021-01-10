Home
President Donald Trump scheduled to visit Rio Grande Valley
President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday and is expected to visit the border wall. Congressman Henry Cuellar confirmed...
Mercedes appoints new assistant police chief
The city of Mercedes appointed a new assistant...
Valley Made, Local Strong: Love and Honor Jesus
During tough times many people lean on their...
UTRGV Dominates St. Mary's in Thursday Win
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's basketball team blew out the St. Mary’s University Rattlers 96-67 on Thursday at the UTRGV...
Edinburg Community Gives Back
EDINBURG - When one Edinburg family was given...
Pioneer Falls in Regional Finals to Liberty Hill 56-53
SAN ANTONIO - In a game that Rio...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
El presidente Donald Trump tiene programado visitar el Valle del Río Grande
WASHINGTON (AP) - El presidente Donald Trump tiene previsto viajar el martes a la zona limítrofe de Estados Unidos con México para realzar el trabajo de...
Primer caso de mutación de COVID-19 es encontrado en Texas
Una variante del coronavirus encontrado por primera vez...
Emiten nuevas restricciones en los hospitales del Valle del Río Grande
Nuevas restricciones fueron implementadas hoy en todo el...
Evening Weather Forecast Fri. Jan. 8, 2021
News Video
Evening Weather Forecast Fri. Jan. 8, 2021
Mercedes appoints new assistant police chief
Valley Made, Local Strong: Love and Honor Jesus
First case of COVID-19 variant confirmed in Texas
Starr County health officials concerned over lack of vaccines as positive COVID-19...
Sports Video
UTRGV Beats St. Mary's
Edinburg Community Gives Back
Pioneer Season Ends Versus Liberty Hill
Pioneer Football Fourth Round
Pioneer Liberty Hill Preview